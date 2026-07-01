Edison: QatarEnergy extends force majeure

Edison has received a further notice from QatarEnergy confirming the continuation of the force majeure event, which prevents the seller from fulfilling its contractual obligations. QatarEnergy has informed Edison that it will not be able to deliver an additional four LNG cargoes scheduled for the Adriatic LNG receiving terminal in Italy until early September 2026.

As a result, a total of 21 LNG cargoes are now subject to force majeure over the delivery period from April to early September 2026, representing a total volume of approximately 2.7 billion m3 of natural gas.

As of 30 June 2026, Edison reports the replacement of 14 LNG cargoes at the Adriatic LNG terminal, representing a volume of approximately 1.3 billion m3 of natural gas. In this context, Edison confirms its capability to source alternative gas for all its customers and to fully honour the commercial commitments it has undertaken.