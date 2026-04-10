Bulgartransgaz to launch first LNG supply tender

For the first time, Bulgartransgaz EAD will provide the natural gas quantities necessary for ensuring the technological processes in the gas transmission system by conducting a tender procedure for the supply of LNG. For the period until the end of the current gas year and for the next gas year – the period from July 2026 to September 2027 (inclusive) – the gas transmission operator plans to purchase 1.5 million MWh of LNG.

In strict compliance with the Energy Act requirements, the LNG supply procedure will be carried out on an organised exchange market through the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD. It is planned that the supplies will be made at the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, Greece, in which Bulgartransgaz EAD is a shareholder.

After preliminary approval of the candidates by the platform operator, only companies with proven experience in the supply of LNG will be allowed to participate. A main requirement is the companies to guarantee that the gas originates from countries that are not subject to international sanctions.

“With the current procedure, Bulgartransgaz guarantees the reliable provision of the gas transmission system’s technological needs in full transparency and compliance with European market principles. The LNG supplies from reliable partners such as the US and other countries are a key element in achieving diversification and enhancing energy security for both Bulgaria and the region,” emphasised the operator's CEO, Vladimir Malinov. “Bulgartransgaz sends a clear signal to the market - we are actively working for secure and transparent supplies at competitive prices.”

The pre-selection procedure will be held in the period from 9 April – 24 April 2026 under the conditions of transparency, equality, and non-discriminatory access. The tender will take place on 30 April 2026 through the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD.