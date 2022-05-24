Qatar and Germany sign agreement on energy partnership

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and the German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr. Robert Habeck, have signed a joint declaration of intent to further promote the cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy. The agreement builds on the ongoing successful dialogue between the two countries, and is expected to develop into a mutually beneficial energy partnership between Qatar and Germany through building LNG trade relations as well as pursuing the climate action ambitions of both countries.

It is expected that such partnership will further strengthen Germany’s energy supply diversification through LNG imports from Qatar, while also facilitating bilateral cooperation in hydrogen and renewable sources. Both countries will also further benefit from an intensified knowledge exchange on topics related to the energy transition.

The agreement is the culmination of the continuous dialogue between the two countries, covering a number of important energy-related issues and potential for deepened cooperation. Germany aims to diversify its gas supply with the help of LNG in order to foster energy security during the transition period towards carbon neutrality.

Energy partnership roadmap

The energy partnership between Qatar and Germany will support high-level intergovernmental dialogue on energy-related topics. It will build bridges between both countries and bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors. In this context, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) as respective responsible authorities will meet regularly. The two sides are progressing a roadmap for the energy partnership outlining the structure and actions of the cooperation, including the formation of working groups:

The working group on LNG and hydrogen will support the development of LNG and hydrogen trade relations between Qatar and Germany, and will provide a forum for discussions around questions regarding necessary infrastructure and regulatory affairs. The working group will also promote the cooperation between private sector stakeholders active along the LNG and hydrogen value chain.

Energy partnerships and energy dialogues have proven to be an excellent platform for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Germany has established several striving partnerships all over the world, including in the Gulf region. The new energy partnership between Qatar and Germany is the latest link in a successful network aiming to further progress the global energy transition.