Star of the Seas joins Royal Caribbean fleet

Royal Caribbean has welcomed the Star of the Seas to its fleet. After nearly two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, the ship was handed over to Royal Caribbean ahead of its August debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

Star will be the company’s third ship powered by LNG and feature a proven line-up of industry-leading environmental programmes. With applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, Star will advance Royal Caribbean Group’s journey toward introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

The vacation brand is also set to deliver their fourth ship powered by LNG with Legend of the Seas, the third Icon Class vacation set to debut in 2026.