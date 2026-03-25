USTDA launches U.S. Global Gas Initiative

U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Deputy Director, Thomas R. Hardy, has launched USTDA’s U.S. Global Gas Initiative (GGI), a new effort to expand US LNG exports by accelerating the deployment of US-made gas infrastructure to emerging markets. GGI is a partnership between USTDA and US private sector leaders like LNG Allies and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who co-hosted the launch event in Washington, DC.

“As countries move to bolster energy security by diversifying their gas supply chains, we are committed to ensuring the US stands as the partner of first choice for dependable, long-term gas supply,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Deputy Director. “Our U.S. GGI will drive demand for US LNG by supporting the infrastructure needed to import, transport, and power economies using LNG. This directly supports the President’s commitment to American energy dominance, enhancing US economic strength and national security while securing more stable energy supplies for our allies.”

The U.S. GGI will promote exports of US natural gas and infrastructure solutions by prioritising USTDA funding for developing gas infrastructure. Through the initiative, USTDA will also convene industry and government stakeholders to share opportunities, identify promising projects, and make deals. As its inaugural programming, USTDA will host six reverse trade missions, bringing delegates from approximately 12 countries to the US for first-hand exposure to American LNG technologies and services across the full value chain. By showcasing these trusted US infrastructure options solutions, the visits will help partner countries strengthen their energy security while reinforcing US leadership and standard-setting for global LNG infrastructure.