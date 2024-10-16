Atlas Copco Unveils High-Pressure Boil-Off Gas Compressors, Expanding Expertise in Low-Pressure BOG Solutions

For a long time the LNG industry has been characterised by high capital expenditure (CAPEX) costs. Since the early days of the industry, more than seven decades ago, sizeable investments have been important to the growth and development of LNG processing. By applying our integral-geared compressor (IGC) technology to high-pressure boil-off gas (BOG) handling in LNG plants, Atlas Copco Gas and Process has provided both high performance and significant savings.

It does not matter if it is onshore, offshore or marine, the handling of BOG generated in the cryogenic tanks is inherently important for the safe and reliable operation of any LNG plant or any LNG vessel. Due to heat ingress from outside the storage vessel, the cryogenic liquid in the tank is heated and starts to boil. This creates a rise in pressure that must be controlled. Once the gas in the tank begins to evaporate, the pressure in the system is subsequently reduced by the BOG handling system to prevent serious plant safety and environmental problems. Therefore, the BOG handling system, including its compressor, is an essential part of the LNG value chain.

Atlas Copco Gas and Process has a proven track record with several decades of experience in dealing with BOG in cryogenic storage tanks, both onshore as well as marine. This background is why we stand at the forefront of advancements in BOG technology. Atlas Copco Gas and Process high-pressure BOG compressors combine all the expertise we have gained in the field of cryogenic suction temperatures with our capabilities in high-pressure fuel-gas boosting. This is achieved without compromising on the performance of the compressors, which means guaranteeing the reliability, availability, and efficiency of LNG plants.



High pressure Boil Off Gas (BOG) Compressor

All this experience and technical knowledge comes together in our six-stage integrally geared turbocompressor, which has both cryogenic and warm compressor stages on a single gear box and skid. More than a simple reduction in the equipment’s overall footprint, there is now also no need for multiple machines to manage this service. Each machine is tailored to the job and the local plants specific needs. For shaft sealing, either dry gas seals, carbon rings, or a combination of both technologies is available. The compressor can be used as a single lift solution for easy and fast installation. In this case, all the auxiliary components are included inside, and on, the compressor base frame.

Atlas Copco Gas and Process has installed more than 8000 integrally geared units worldwide, and they lead the industry in terms of efficiency and low energy use. Collectively, they show that no matter the process, big or small, Atlas Copco Gas and Process can handle your LNG requirements, and provide you with the flexibility your LNG plants need.

For marine applications, there is also an LD screw compressor available. The same as the integrally geared solution, the Atlas Copco screw compressor guarantees absolute oil-free compression service and helps to control the tank pressure. Therefore, this renders it ideal for the task of supplying gas to modern-day dual-fuel engines or for reliquefaction without having to be concerned about oil carryover.

Did you know?

The Atlas Copco Gas and Process high-pressure BOG compressor is the first integral-geared machine that combines both cryogenic and warm stages on a single gearbox and skid, combining the compression power of two machines.

For more information please visit Atlas Copco.