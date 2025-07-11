SEFE and ADNOC Gas enter three-year LNG supply agreement

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and the ADNOC Gas have entered into a three-year supply agreement over 0.7 million t of LNG, with deliveries to begin in summer 2025. The agreement is valued at approximately US$400 million over its three-year term and reflects the ambitions of both ADNOC Gas and SEFE to expand their global footprint and strengthen their long-term relationships with key energy partners.

The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility – a key asset in the company’s portfolio. With a production capacity of 6 million tpy, Das Island’s LNG plant has shipped over 3500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations in 1977, strengthening ADNOC Gas’ long-term relationships with key global energy partners.

The agreement builds on the ongoing strategic collaboration between the UAE and Germany, including the 2022 Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) pact and the 2024 Joint Declaration with the state of Baden-Württemberg, both aimed at fostering energy security and sustainable fuel development.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “This agreement strengthens our longstanding partnership with SEFE and reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable global energy provider and our commitment to supporting energy security and sustainability in Europe. As we continue to make tangible progress in delivering our strategic goals, it sends a clear message to investors, partners, and stakeholders about our ability to thrive in today’s energy markets.”

Frederic Barnaud, CCO of SEFE, added: “Over the past two decades, we’ve built a strong partnership with ADNOC, and we value our relationship with such a reputable and reliable supplier. This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that we signed last year, thereby adding another flexible source of LNG to our portfolio – to the benefit of both Europe’s security of supply and our global market trading activities.”

ADNOC Gas is a key player in the ADNOC Group’s strategy to enhance its natural gas production capacity and expand its global LNG exports, contributing to the UAE’s broader goals of sustainable energy growth and strengthening economic ties with key international markets. As a crucial transitional fuel, natural gas offers lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels and serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.