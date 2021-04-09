Prometheus Gas hosts Blue Corridor online event

The online round table event Blue Corridor took place on 8 April 2021 with great success and wide participation of Greek Governmental Officials, Members of the European Parliament, representatives of the local municipal authorities, the academic society, and the market. The event was organised by Prometheus Gas S.A., a joint company of Gazprom Export LLC and Copelouzos Group, in collaboration with Gazprom Export LLC, Uniper SE and Zukunft Gas GmbH.

Blue Corridor activities initiated in 2008 with the support by PJSC Gazprom aiming to underline the multiple benefits of natural gas in road transportation. Such activities include, among others, the organisation of the international Blue Corridor Rally, in which more than 200 natural gas vehicles have participated till now, having covered over 80 000 km passing through 150 cities in Europe and Asia.

The objective of the round table event Blue Corridor was to demonstrate the contribution and effectiveness of CNG/LNG in reaching the CO 2 emission targets as an immediate short-term and mid-term solution in the context of the forthcoming revision of European CO 2 Emission Standards in June 2021.

On the topics presented and discussed at the event, views were expressed by Ms. Alexandra Sdoukou, Secretary General for Energy & Mineral Resources, Mr. Ioannis Xifaras, Secretary General for Transport and Ms. Maria Spyraki, Member of the European Parliament.

The panel speakers noted the high potential of using natural gas as an interim solution in the decarbonisation process. Respective steps are made within the European Parliament for the support of the development of the appropriate set of policies aimed at the shift of the industry to lower-carbon fuels resulting to lower CO 2 emissions. The achievement of the adopted 2050 target for a zero-carbon footprint lies inter-alia with the successful use of natural gas as an interim fuel for the transport sector. The required set of the supporting programmes is already developed at a governmental level.