Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

Seatrium Ltd has announced the award of an FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics, an energy transition initiative by global floating power leader Karpowership. This award follows Kinetics’ confirmation of the option for a fourth FSRU conversion project with Seatrium, announced in April 2024, the award of three LNG carrier conversions into FSRUs for the company, with an option for a fourth project. While Kinetics is on track to become one of the major owners of floating LNG assets globally, Karpowership – the initiator behind its launch – operates an extensive portfolio of Powerships and land-based power plants.

Scheduled to commence in 3Q25, the project involves the conversion of an LNG carrier into an FSRU named LNGT Turkiye. The scope of work includes the installation of a regasification module, a spread-mooring system, and integration of key supporting systems such as cargo handling, offloading, utility, electrical, and automation systems.

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said: “We truly appreciate the trust from Kinetics in awarding us this important seventh FSRU project. This contract is a testament to the successful strategic partnership between our companies, that includes four projects delivered to date: Karmol LNGT Powership Africa, Asia, Europe, and most recently, Antarctica. Presently, two more FSRU conversion projects for Kinetics are in progress at our yard, with deliveries scheduled later this year and in 1Q26. These projects underscore Seatrium’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, further cementing our position as a pioneer and market leader in the specialised FSRU conversion sector.”

Mehmet Katmer, CEO of Kinetics, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our excellent partnership with Seatrium as we expand our FSRU fleet to meet the highest industry standards. Seatrium’s proven track record, engineering expertise, and technical capabilities make them an invaluable partner in supporting our mission to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions worldwide. This final contract represents a significant milestone in Kinetics’ ambition to lead the global FSRU market in the coming years.”