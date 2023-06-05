Looking to the future of LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the June 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Maximilian Rockall, Michelle Glassman Bock, and Christopher Bloch, Squire Patton Boggs, provide a year-in-review for 2022, and look at what lies ahead in 2023 for LNG. This special report lists the references for this article.
- ‘Statement by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States’, European Commission, (27 April 2022), https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/statement_22_2682
- ‘Gas payment issues in Europe: what are the next steps’, Global Arbitration Review, (11 May 2022), www.squirepattonboggs.com/-/media/files/insights/publications/2022/05/gas-payment-issues-in-europe/gas_payment_issues_in_europe.pdf
- ‘Russian banks gas flows to Europe through key Yamal pipeline’, Bloomberg, (12 May 2022), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-12/russia-bans-gas-flows-to-europe-through-key-yamal-pipeline
- ‘Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, blames Moscow’, Reuters, (11 May 2022), www.reuters.com/business/energy/ukraine-gas-system-operator-declares-force-majeure-sokhranivka-entry-point-2022-05-10/
- ‘Russian gas to Europe falls short as heatwave drives demand’, Reuters, (17 June 2022), www.reuters.com/business/energy/russian-gas-flows-europe-dip-further-slow-storage-buildup-2022-06-17/
- ‘Scholz blames Russia for Nord Stream gas turbine debacle’, Bloomberg, (03 August 2022), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-03/germany-s-scholz-lays-blame-on-russia-for-gas-turbine-fiasco
- Meaning ‘Title Transfer Facility’, a virtual trading point for natural gas based in the Netherlands.
- ‘Infographic – A market mechanism to limit excessive gas price spikes’, European Council, Council of the European Union, www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/a-market-mechanism-to-limit-excessive-gas-price-spikes/
- See, ‘Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities’, Shell, (28 February 2022), www.shell.com/media/news-and-media-releases/2022/shell-intends-to-exit-equity-partnerships-held-with-gazprom-entities.html Announces Shell’s intention to exit from its stake in the Sakhalin II LNG facility.
- See, ‘Major Japanese banks to halt dollar transactions with Russia’s Sberbank’, Kyodo News, (26 March 2022), https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/03/33c234798936-major-japan-banks-to-halt-dollar-transactions-with-russias-sberbank.html
- ‘Asian gas buyers puzzle over Putin’s demand for payment in roubles’, Reuters, (24 March 2022), www.reuters.com/business/energy/asian-gas-buyers-puzzle-over-putins-demand-payment-roubles-2022-03-24/
- Meaning the seller provides the shipping.
- ‘Shell idles LNG ships owned by Russia to avoid sanctions risk’, Bloomberg, (07 April 2022), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-07/shell-idles-lng-ships-owned-by-russia-to-avoid-sanction-risk
- ‘Russia allows gas flows to Gazprom Marketing & Trading for 90 days’, The Business Times, (26 May 2022), www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/energy-commodities/russia-allows-gas-flows-gazprom-marketing-trading-90-days
- ‘The Asian LNG Market: Ongoing Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict’, Squire Patton Boggs, (June 2022), www.squirepattonboggs.com/-/media/files/insights/publications/2022/06/the-asia-lng-market-ongoing-impact-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict/the-asia-lng-market-ongoing-impact-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict.pdf
- ROCKALL, M. G., ‘To Arbitrate, or Not To Arbitrate, That Is the Question’, Squire Patton Boggs, (March 2022), www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/insights/publications/2022/03/to-arbitrate-or-not-to-arbitrate-that-is-the-question
- ‘Freeport LNG may extend Texas plant restart to February – sources’, Reuters, (12 January 2023), www.reuters.com/business/energy/freeport-lng-may-extend-texas-plant-restart-february-sources-2023-01-11/
- ‘Fire-damaged Freeport LNG gets U.S. approval for partial restart’, Reuters, (21 February 2023), www.reuters.com/business/energy/fire-damaged-freeport-lng-receives-approval-partial-restart-2023-02-21/
- ‘Freeport LNG cancels some March cargoes on restart hiccups’, Reuters, (22 March 2023), www.reuters.com/article/idUSL8N35U3MX
- ‘Securing Australian domestic gas supply’, Australian Government, Department of Industry, Science and Resources, www.industry.gov.au/mining-oil-and-gas/oil-and-gas/securing-australian-domestic-gas-supply
- Vessels used to store and regasify LNG back into natural gas to provide to a receiving terminal.
- ‘Europe will add 50 bcm of LNG import capacity by end-2023’, Energy Intelligence, (01 November 2022), www.energyintel.com/00000184-2f21-d8b5-ab9f-af2d9dfd0000
- ‘Update on European Measures for Natural Gas Security’, Squire Patton Boggs, (March 2023), www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/insights/publications/2023/03/update-on-european-measures-for-natural-gas-security
- ‘Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceedings against Gazprom’, Naftogaz, (09 September 2022), www.naftogaz.com/en/news/new-arbitration-proceeding-against-gazprom
- ‘Uniper initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom and further ringfences Russian business unit’, Uniper, (20 November 2022), www.uniper.energy/news/uniper-initiates-arbitration-proceedings-against-gazprom-and-further-ringfences-russian-business-unit
- ‘RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom’, Reuters, (05 December 2022), www.reuters.com/business/energy/rwe-initiates-arbitration-proceedings-against-gazprom-handelsblatt-2022-12-05/
- ‘CEZ seeks damages from Gazprom citing lower than contracted gas deliveries’, Reuters, (09 February 2023), www.reuters.com/article/cez-gazprom-idINL1N34P0CG
- ‘Engie launches arbitration action against Gazprom over lack of gas deliveries’, Upstream, (22 February 2023), www.upstreamonline.com/politics/engie-launches-arbitration-action-against-gazprom-over-lack-of-gas-deliveries/2-1-1407427
- Typical provisions in long-term SPAs allowing for a reduction or increase (as the case may be) in quantity purchased within agreed limits.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05062023/looking-to-the-future-of-lng/
You might also like
Congo and Technip Energies sign co-operation agreement
Congo’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons has signed a co-operation agreement with Technip Energies that will see the parties expand cooperation in the fields of offshore and onshore energy developments.