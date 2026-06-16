Venture Global and Atlantic-SEE expand long-term LNG SPA with Greece

Venture Global, Inc. and ATLANTIC – SEE LNG TRADE S.A. (Atlantic-SEE LNG) of Greece have announced an expansion of their existing sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of US LNG from Venture Global for 20 years starting in 2030.

Under the deal, Atlantic-SEE is doubling their existing contract with Venture Global from a minimum of 0.5 million tpy to 1 million tpy.

Atlantic-SEE LNG is a newly formed joint venture announced in November 2025 at the 6th Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (PTEC) conference hosted in Athens, Greece, between Greek companies, AKTOR Group and DEPA Commercial. This expanded supply agreement follows Venture Global’s previously announced investment in regasification capacity at the Alexandroupolis LNG import terminal in Greece, which currently accounts for approximately 25% of the terminal’s total capacity. The Alexandroupolis LNG FSRU receiving terminal and South-North ‘Vertical Corridor’ will be essential to enhancing Central and Eastern European energy security by providing a new route to bring affordable and reliable US natural gas into the region.

Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel, responded: “Venture Global is honoured to announce this expanded partnership which reinforces our shared commitment to energy security, supply diversification, and economic growth, while advancing the strategic energy relationship between the US and Europe. The Vertical Corridor has emerged as a vital energy hub for the region, and our continued investment in infrastructure such as the Alexandroupolis terminal is helping create new pathways for secure, reliable energy supply across Central and Eastern Europe.”

Alexandros Exarchou, CEO of Atlantic SEE LNG Trade, added: “The expansion of our commercial agreement with Venture Global reflects the ambition and solid ground of our long-term strategic plan on LNG and the potential of the Vertical Corridor, which can provide alternatives and energy security across Central and Eastern Europe. It also highlights the growing importance of the transatlantic energy co-operation between Greece and the US that will benefit the entire region. The geopolitical development has offered us the historic opportunity to operate as an energy hub between continents, and we aspire to build on this momentum and offer our customers long-term, sustainable, and predictable energy safety.”

Konstantinos Xifaras, Chairman of Atlantic SEE LNG Trade, concluded: “Today’s agreement marks the transition from vision to action. By doubling the volumes secured under this agreement, we are creating a stronger foundation for reliable and predictable LNG supplies across the region, while translating strategic planning into concrete commercial outcomes. This agreement reflects the value of long-term partnerships and reinforces the growing role of transatlantic energy co-operation in supporting regional energy security and resilience.”