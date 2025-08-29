DET commences commercial operation of LNG-Terminal WHV02

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH's (DET) second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven has commenced commercial operations, following a commissioning phase. This was preceded by several weeks of test operation with a series of functional and performance tests. The terminal had already received its approval under hazardous incident regulations from the Oldenburg Trade Supervisory Authority (GAA) on 1 August 2025 without any objections.

Dr Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, explained: “Wilhelmshaven 02 combines several technologies that are unique in Germany and Europe, from the FSRU to onshore feed-in. On the one hand, there is ECOnnect's flexible pipeline system for the direct transfer of natural gas to land without a pipe bridge. This has significantly reduced the impact on the seabed ecosystem. On the other hand, the ultrasonic process for cleaning the FSRU's seawater pipeline system, which is unique in Europe, has now been put into operation. We would like to thank everyone involved for this successful transition to commercial operation and for their outstanding work.”

The Wilhelmshaven02 terminal, with the FSRU Excelsior, is now fully operational and can contribute to security of supply and to filling the gas storage facilities before the next heating season. For this purpose, DET offered the market corresponding regasification capacities in a marketing round at the beginning of July. These capacities were fully purchased by traders, as were all capacities for 2026. Excelerate Energy, a leading provider of integrated LNG infrastructure solutions, owns the FSRU Excelsior and manages its full operations, including onboard regasification services.

David Liner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Excelerate Energy, stated: “We are honoured to support the successful commercial launch of the Wilhelmshaven02 terminal alongside our partners at DET. The terminal’s innovative design – including an advanced gas export system and Eu-rope’s first ultrasonic anti-fouling technology – demonstrates the strength of our technical capabilities and commitment to operational excellence. As a global leader in delivering reliable energy infrastructure for sovereigns around the world, Excelerate is proud to contribute to Germany’s energy security and the broader European energy transition.”

The on-site terminal operations have been entrusted by DET to Gasfin Services GmbH.

Danny van Schie, Managing Director of Gasfin Services GmbH, added: “Following Gasfin’s intensive role as consultant during the planning and implementation phases, the official takeover of operations management, and a successful trial run, we are all the more pleased to now begin commercial operations. Wilhelmshaven02 is already the second terminal – after Brunsbüttel – for which Gasfin is responsible for operational management on behalf of DET. This milestone clearly demonstrates how technical expertise and collaborative partnership can create high-performance infrastructure for energy supply – contributing to a secure and stable energy system in Germany and Europe.”

DET has entrusted the Lithuanian LNG company KN Energies with the commercial management, as well as the technical operations and maintenance of the terminal.

Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN Energies, concluded: “We sincerely appreciate the hard work of DET and Gasfin throughout the terminal’s construction and successful commissioning process. Our dedicated team in Germany – comprised of experts in HSE, engineering, and O&M management areas – is fully prepared to seamlessly transition Wilhelmshaven02 from commissioning phase to long-term, reliable operations. Drawing upon KN Energies group proven track record from operations and maintenance of LNG terminals in Lithuania and Brazil, we remain committed to delivering safe and reliable services, operational integrity, and continuous technical support, thus actively contributing to Germany’s energy independence and reinforcing regional energy security.”

In 2025, Excelsior will feed up to 1.9 billion m3 of natural gas into the German gas grid. This corresponds to the annual natural gas consumption for heating 1.5 million four-person households in multi-family homes. In the two subsequent years, Excelsior's regasification and grid feed-in capacity will then reach up to 4.6 billion m3 each, equivalent to the annual heating energy required by up to 3.7 mil-lion four-person households.