MT Group awarded contract for Brunsbüttel LNG terminal

MT Group, a leading EPC contractor specialising in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure projects, has been awarded a major construction contract by the Cobra IS/Sener consortium for the implementation of balance of plant infrastructure at the German LNG terminal. Project completion is scheduled for 2027.

The award represents one of MT Group’s largest projects in Germany to date and further strengthens the company’s position in one of Europe’s most important energy infrastructure markets.

The German LNG terminal, developed by German LNG Terminal GmbH and delivered by the Cobra IS/Sener consortium, is a landmark energy infrastructure project for Germany. Designed to strengthen both German and European energy security, the terminal will have an initial regasification capacity of up to 10 billion m3/y of natural gas.

“We are proud to have been selected by Cobra IS and Sener for a project of such strategic importance to Germany and Europe. The German LNG Terminal is not only a major infrastructure investment but also a vital component of Europe’s long-term energy resilience strategy. This award reflects the confidence our partners place in MT Group’s ability to successfully deliver complex and demanding energy infrastructure projects. Being entrusted with a role in one of Germany’s most important energy projects is a significant recognition of our expertise, execution capabilities and commitment to excellence,” said PhD. Kristina Norvaišiene, Executive Director of MT Group.