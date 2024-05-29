SEFE imports LNG to Germany for the first time

SEFE has completed its first import of LNG into Germany using its booked slot in the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal. The regasified LNG will be managed by SEFE and its sales arm WINGAS as part of SEFE’s European gas portfolio.

“We are both proud and pleased to have imported our first spot cargo of LNG into Germany,” said Frédéric Barnaud, Chief Commercial Officer at SEFE.

In autumn 2023, as part of the first regular Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) auction, SEFE was able to secure suitable slots at the Wilhelmshaven 1 LNG terminal. It also secured slots at the Lubmin LNG terminal in the Sassnitz-Mukran ferry port, which will be used as soon as a test phase there has been concluded.

The third-party LNG cargo has been sourced from the US and procured by SEFE on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.