KN Energies to launch biomethane virtual liquefaction service

KN Energies, responding to growing market interest and pursuing its strategic goal to expand the LNG value chain, is preparing to introduce a virtual biomethane liquefaction service at the Klaipeda LNG terminal. This service will enable biomethane producers and suppliers to efficiently integrate their operations into the LNG logistics chain and monetize gases produced in Lithuania and across Europe that are injected into the common European gas grid.

This model offers a flexible and efficient solution relevant to both Lithuanian and international market participants seeking sustainable fuel alternatives. The initiative will also contribute to the decarbonisation of maritime transport – especially in light of the stricter renewable fuel requirements coming into force in 2025 under EU Regulation 2023/1805.

Klaipeda LNG terminal will become one of the first in Europe – and the first in the region – to offer such a service. Currently, only a few of the 28 operating LNG terminals in Europe provide biomethane liquefaction or virtual liquefaction services. This development will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the Klaipeda LNG terminal and further diversify the use of LNG infrastructure without impacting its core function – regasification.

The service is expected to launch within the current quarter, following the completion of necessary preparations, including the certification process. One of the key steps has already been completed: on 8 July 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved amendments to the LNG Terminal Regulations.