Klaipèda LNG terminal capacity fully booked

Klaipèda LNG terminal customers have fully booked the LNG terminal’s regasification capacity for this gas year, i.e. until 30 September 2022. According to the latest customer requests, a total of 23.9 TW/h of Klaipèda LNG terminal capacity has been allotted for the current gas year.

During the 2021 annual capacity allocation procedure, 8.9 TW/h of LNG terminal regasification capacity was pre-booked by customers for the gas year starting on 1 October 2021.

In March-September, Klaipèda LNG terminal is expected to received 20 large scale LNG cargoes and perform one reloading operation. All the planned cargo reception windows are dedicated for the large gas carries carrying LNG cargoes of at least 138 000 m3.

“Two factors have contributed to the increased interest in LNG terminal services. Firstly, the war in Ukraine has made it even more important for the companies operating in the Baltic region to secure a reliable alternative source of gas supply. In addition, the earlier announcement of the start of operations of the Polish-Lithuanian gas pipeline (GIPL) link is creating opportunities for businesses to take advantage of new emerging opportunities. It is worth noting that, although the terminal capacity is already fully booked, market participants who have not done so can negotiate with each other to purchase of swap quantities of gas delivered at the terminal, or to purchase terminal capacity on the secondary market. KN, for its part, is also evaluating additional opportunities of the terminal to meet the changing market demand,” said Mindaugas Navikas, KN Chief Commercial Officer.

According to Mindaugas Navikas, taking into account the increased needs of market participants, the assessment is currently underway on how to optimise the cargo receiving processes so that the LNG terminal could receive additional LNG quantities by the end of the gas year. The possibility of expanding Klaipèda LNG terminal’s technical regasification capacity from the current 3.75 billion m3 to 5 billion m3 in the long-term is also under consideration.

The company allocates the capacity of the terminal in accordance with the regulations for use of the LNG terminal, which have been agreed between the State Energy Regulatory Council and the company, approved and made publicly available.