Gasum opens new biogas filling station in Norway

The bio-LNG filling station, located at Moskog Business Park, is located in a central and growing hub in the Norwegian municipality of Sunnfjord, and will meet the demand for low-emission fuel from local and national carriers. In addition to logistics players, the filling station will be open to the public.

The filling station in Moskog Business Park will be part of Gasum’s rapidly growing network of filling stations along the routes E39, E6, E18, RV3, and RV7.

The filling station, which was originally a pilot project, was opened in collaboration with the Norwegian Grønt Landtransportprogram (Green Land transportation programme, GLP) and grocery store chain REMA and ensures a faster development of needed infrastructure for biogas in Norway. The pilot project and feed-back from the transport industry gave Gasum the basis for investing in this station.

“At REMA, we are concerned about our environmental impact and we work purposefully every day to reduce our emissions. In transport, our goal is to replace all our own fossil fuel vehicles by the end of 2026. For REMA, biogas is part of the solution to achieve this goal. Gasum has proven to be positive and proactive in the establishment of new filling stations, as evidenced by the recent establishment in Førde. Our close collaboration and Gasum's commitment contribute to REMA operating more and more biogas vehicles. Continued development of the network of biogas filling stations is crucial to be able to achieve the goal of climate-neutral transport,” said Anders Hustoft, Transport Director at Rema Distribusjon Norway AS.

“For Grønt Land transport programme, the biogas pilot has been one of the most concrete and successful projects we have carried out. We have gathered the value chain to find solutions that quickly cut emissions,” added GLP's CEO, Ingelin Noresjø.

GLP's advisor, Bjørn Røst Kjørmo, has led the operational project work from GLP's side. He applauds the ability to implement and the speed of development that the biogas industry is now showing. “In November 2023, biogas players and the local transport industry gathered for joint knowledge sharing and dialogue in Førde. The filling station is now ready! This is an example to follow, also when it comes to local project processing times.”

“We are very pleased with the opening of the new filling station as an important contribution to the company's network of filling stations nationwide and locally. Moskog, which is an important logistics hub, will serve local logistics players in the region so that they can reduce their emissions from road transport, both locally in Førde but also during long-distance transport to Oslo, Trondheim, and Bergen. I am very pleased to see the significant increased interest in biogas among the major logistics players in Norway. By expanding the Nordic network of gas filling stations, we can also give local companies the opportunity to significantly reduce their emissions,” concluded Jogeir Munkeby, Gasum's Sales Manager for Traffic in Norway.

Gasum sees a growing interest in biogas among Norwegian transport companies, as biogas is a cost-effective alternative to reduce emissions and establish more environmentally friendly operations. The newly opened gas filling station in Moskog offers both compressed and bio-LNG and can serve all types of biogas vehicles.

Norway aims to reduce its national emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and 70 – 75% by 2035. The transport sector accounts for one third of CO2 emissions in Norway, where road transport accounts for approximately 50% of sector emissions. Cutting emissions in this sector is crucial to achieve the national climate goals.

The use of biogas means, on average, a 90% reduction of fuel life cycle greenhouse gas emissions, compared to fossil fuels. In addition, vehicles running on biogas improve local air quality through significantly lower emissions of nitrogen oxides compared to conventional fuels.