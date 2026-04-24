FortisBC reaches 10 000 LNG bunkering operations

FortisBC Energy Inc. has reached a major milestone with the completion of its 10 000th LNG refuelling event for marine vessels, underscoring the company’s growing role in supporting lower carbon marine transportation across the West Coast.

Since initiating LNG bunkering operations in 2016, FortisBC has steadily expanded its capabilities and partnerships – including a landmark agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band to collaborate on LNG projects – helping vessel operators transition away from higher emitting fuels in alignment with the provincial government’s Look West strategy. As more operators convert vessels to LNG, FortisBC continues to focus on meeting demand and advocating for expanded LNG refuelling infrastructure to position British Columbia as a leading marine bunkering hub.

“Reaching our 10 000th LNG bunkering delivery is a testament to the innovation, collaboration, and long term commitment that defines FortisBC’s approach to providing increased access to lower carbon intensity marine energy compared with traditional marine fuels,” said Mike Leclair, Vice President of Major Projects and LNG at FortisBC. “This milestone reflects not just the growth of our LNG capabilities, but also the shared effort to build a sustainable future for marine transportation with made-in-B.C. refuelling solutions.”

The delivery follows a year of noteworthy firsts at the Port of Vancouver for LNG produced at the company’s Tilbury facility and delivered through Seaspan Energy LNG bunker vessels, including Canada’s first ship-to-ship LNG transfer, the first LNG transfer to a car carrier, and the first cruise ship bound for Alaska fuelled with LNG. In Vancouver’s English Bay, the first ship-to-ship LNG transfer to a container vessel was also completed. The company is continuing to build on those milestones, with development of greater ship-to-ship fuelling capabilities and additional infrastructure to meet growing demand for LNG in transpacific shipping.

A key driver of this growth in LNG marine refuelling has been FortisBC’s collaboration with Seaspan Ferries and BC Ferries to develop proprietary tanker truck technology that enables safe and efficient LNG fuelling directly onboard vessels. The Seaspan Swift ferry was the first in North America to receive LNG fuel via delivery truck on-board an open vehicle deck.

“As Canada looks to double exports to non-US markets in the next 10 years, the Port of Vancouver will play an outsized role in moving more of what Canadians make, mine, harvest, and grow – and we know that must be done with care for the environment,” commented Alexa Young, Vice President of Government, External, and Environmental Affairs at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “LNG bunkering has an important part to play as the first alternative fuel available in significant quantities for the maritime sector. We’ve seen cruise, cargo, and container ships all embrace LNG since its introduction to the port last year through approved provider Seaspan Energy, helping reduce air pollutant emissions while keeping Canadian cargo moving.”

”I want to congratulate FortisBC on reaching this milestone that reflects their strong commitment to advancing lower carbon energy solutions and developing a more resilient future,” added Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “Through their collaboration with the Musqueam Indian Band and collaborations with Seaspan Ferries and BC Ferries, FortisBC continues to play a crucial role in delivering more sustainable marine energy all while creating economic opportunities here at home in B.C.”