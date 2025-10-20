QatarEnergy begins using Grain LNG capacity

QatarEnergy has announced the commencement in July of utilisation of the long-term LNG delivery, storage, and regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal in the UK.

The capacity of up to 7.2 million tpy will be utilised pursuant to a long-term agreement signed in October 2020. The first LNG cargo to be delivered under this agreement was successfully unloaded at the Isle of Grain terminal on 15 July 2025, marking the start of the 25-year term of the agreement.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to commence utilisation of the LNG storage and regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal. This is an important milestone, which expands our LNG storage portfolio, and marks a significant step in QatarEnergy’s strategic expansion into the UK gas market through Europe’s largest LNG receiving terminal.”