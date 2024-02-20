DET receives provisional approval for operation of Brunsbüttel FSRU

By decision of 9 February 2024, the State Office for the Environment of Schleswig-Holstein (LfU), Southwest Regional Department, granted Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) provisional approval to operate the regasification terminal (FSRU) at the Brunsbüttel site. The LfU thus approved an application from DET dated 20 December 2023.

On 20 December 2023, DET submitted an application to the responsible state office for the environment for an early start of operations in accordance with Section 8a of the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG). A building permit that had already been issued by the city of Brunsbüttel to operate the FSRU at the Brunsbüttel location expired on 14 February 2023. The new application by the DET was submitted because the planned relocation of the FSRU to a newly built jetty could not yet be carried out.

After evaluating the application, it was approved by the LfU. This means that the continued operation of the FSRU in Brunsbüttel at its current berth is formally approved until 15 February 2026, but an earlier relocation of the terminal to the new jetty is necessary due to the complex berth situation in the port. The provisional approval of the operation was subject to conditions in accordance with the BImSchG, including those relating to pollution control, building, fire protection, water, and nature conservation law.

The state office justifies the decision to re-issue the provisional approval with the continued validity of the alert level of the gas emergency plan and the special importance of the FSRU in Brunsbüttel for ensuring the gas supply, which was confirmed by the BMWK. From the LfU's point of view, after examining the existing documents, there are no other reasons that speak against provisional approval of the continued operation of the FSRU.