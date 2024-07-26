Crown LNG selects IKM Consulting Ltd as engineering design partner for Grangemouth LNG project

Crown LNG Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal technologies for harsh weather locations, has selected IKM Engineering & Environmental Consultants, an award-winning civil and structural engineering and environmental consultancy, as its partner for the design and engineering of its planned 100% owned floating LNG import terminal in the Firth of Forth, Scotland. The appointment represents a critical milestone as Crown advances toward final investment decision (FID) for the Grangemouth project.

The Grangemouth project, located on the east coast of Scotland, seeks to support the UK’s increasing drive for energy security post-Brexit and in the context of geopolitical impacts on energy markets. Currently, the UK relies on just three facilities for all of the country’s LNG imports, which increased 74% from 2021 – 2022.

IKM’s mandate will include the pre-FEED and FEED phases, including project management and execution planning. Specific services to be provided include: consenting; overall process design; facility layout optimisation; detailed engineering; and procurement support.

“After a rigorous review process of some of the most widely known and respected civil and structural engineering consultancies in the UK, we are pleased to announce the selection of IKM, part of the Global Energy Group, as our engineering partner,” said Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown LNG. “With an existing presence in Grangemouth and extensive experience across water and energy infrastructure, they have the unique capability to support the development and completion of the project safely, effectively and efficiently. Their partnership will help to advance our efforts toward FID for this critical project and expand the UK’s energy security through enhanced access to reliable natural gas supplies.”

A site study for location of the import facility and LNG vessel access has been completed, and Crown will progress immediately with the consenting process with the Scottish and UK governments. Existing power grid and gas grid access is available within 10 miles of the proposed site location. Crown will employ an FSRU technology for the project.

“IKM are pleased to be supporting Crown LNG’s major investment in the Scottish economy. The project will provide a critical step in the transition to a low carbon economy and provide energy, infrastructure and jobs both in Fife and Grangemouth,” commented Ian Maclachlan, IKM’s Founder.