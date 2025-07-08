GTT and partners to develop new LNG carrier

GTT has announced the signing of a joint development project with seven major players in the maritime industry to design a next-generation LNG carrier.

With a total cargo capacity of 200 000 m3 for LNG transportation, the vessel will incorporate three cargo tanks and will be designed to operate at reduced speed. This operational approach allows for a significant reduction in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of cargo transported, while improving overall energy efficiency. This represents a concrete response to the industry’s decarbonisation targets and the new economic constraints of the shipping industry.

This new design, based on three identical high-capacity tanks, aims to explore OPEX optimisation opportunities without increasing CAPEX, when compared to conventional 174 000 m3 LNG carriers with four tanks.

As part of this project, GTT will contribute its expertise to the development of the cryogenic cargo tanks' design and their associated handling systems. Charterer (SINOCHEM OIL SHIPPING (Singapore) PTE. LTD), shipowners (COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) and Shandong Marine Energy (Singapore), shipyard (COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry), and ship designer (Marine Design & Research Institute of China) will contribute in their field of expertise to ensure the vessel perfectly fits tomorrow’s market.

Eventually, the overall design will be independently reviewed by the two classification societies DNV China and China Classification Society. The target of this joint development project is to get an approval in principle (AiP) later this year from each classification. This validation will ensure the vessel’s compliance with applicable international regulations and its compatibility with the safety, environmental, and operational standards required for future newbuild projects.