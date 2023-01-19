SEFE Group secures long-term regasification capacity in Stade

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe has signed an agreement with Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) for regasification capacity in Stade, as an important building block in SEFE’s mission to ensure the security of gas supply in Germany and Europe. Starting in 2027, the company plans to import at least 4 billion m3/y of LNG via the zero-emission terminal.

The capacities were booked for 20 years, with future flexibility to switch to ammonia as a hydrogen-based energy source. This option is open to all HEH customers with a long-term contract of more than 10 years. The capacities allow for the supply of German customers with gas from different geographical regions.

Dr Egbert Laege, Managing Director of SEFE, said: “LNG is a backbone of our supply portfolio, and the agreement with HEH is of strategic importance to the SEFE Group. The capacities will advance us on our mission of ensuring the security of gas supply in Germany and Europe and drive the green energy transformation.”

"We are delighted that SEFE is backing Stade. With the HEH, we are building an import terminal that will secure Germany's supply of LNG and at the same time prepare for the market ramp-up of hydrogen. We are technically and commercially flexible for the future,” added Johann Killinger, Managing Director and Co-Partner of the Hanseatic Energy Hub.