Wood Mackenzie: Europe faces regasification capacity crunch

Wood Mackenzie has released a statement claiming Northwest Europe needs more regasification capacity – both to meet the region’s growing demand and to soak up surplus volumes of LNG.

According to the consultancy’s latest research, over the course of the last 12 months, LNG import levels into Europe have increased steeply, caused by a global LNG glut. Wood Mackenzie estimates LNG imports for 2019 will reach 82.5 million t. This is up 34 million t yr/yr.

This has primarily been driven by a major ramp-up in new liquefaction capacity and limited Asian demand growth, resulting in supply outstripping demand globally and LNG prices falling.

Cameron Coogan, an analyst on Wood Mackenzie’s Europe Gas & LNG team, said: “Europe plays a balancing role in the global market. When oversupply hits, it soaks up flexible LNG cargoes unable to find market space elsewhere, leading to higher levels of European terminal utilisation.

“European terminals, particularly those in the Northwest, have handled large volumes of LNG this year. This is because the Northwest European market is a liquid one, and there is enough demand to soak up the surplus spot cargoes.

“However, this has pushed a number of European regasification terminals to the limit.”

In the statement, Wood Mackenzie claims utilisation will remain high over the next two years before dipping from 2022 as the global LNG market tightens. Imports and utilisation levels will then reportedly rise again beyond 2024.

According to the consultancy, Europe’s long-term LNG demand will be sustained by the region’s increasing dependence on gas imports, driven by declining indigenous production, the retirement of coal and nuclear power generation and a lack of alternative gas supply.

Nevertheless, Coogan said there are growing concerns about whether the region’s regasification capacity will be enough, saying: “There is another LNG glut expected in the mid-2020s, during which Northwest Europe will once again act as a sink for surplus global LNG volumes.

“We expect sub-annual peaks in utilisation to become higher and more frequent. This will be underpinned not just by external supply factors, but LNG’s increasing – and increasingly volatile – contribution to Europe’s energy mix, against a backdrop of a growing share of intermittent renewables and a progressively more liquid LNG market.”

Coogan went on to say that, with current levels of send-out close to capacity, this will create supply bottlenecks.

“With no new developments, we expect monthly utilisation to start exceeding available capacity in Northwest Europe by 2025”, he said. “We do not believe current regas capacity is sufficient to deal with these future volumes.”

While there are numerous proposals for new terminals on the drawing board in this region, Wood Mackenzie points out that none of these have yet reached a final investment decision (FID).

Coogan said: “Time is running out. The lead time on a new project can be five or more years, which means if FIDs aren’t taken in the next year or so, the extra capacity required may not be in place before the next LNG glut.

“If more capacity is not constructed soon, LNG imports will be limited by physical constraints and Northwest Europe will struggle to soak up the global surplus.

“Long-term confidence in future LNG demand in Europe will need to result in long-term regas capacity bookings at proposed terminals for FIDs on to be made.

“There have not yet been any concrete bookings for regas capacity at any of the proposed north-west European terminals, although Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum have expressed interest in taking capacity at the proposed Wilhelmshaven terminal in Germany.

“However, long-term regas capacity has been fully booked in both at the Montoir-de-Bretagne terminal in December and at the Zeebrugge terminal in September 2019 reflecting the high demand for existing regas capacity in north-west Europe.”