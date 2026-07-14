Adriatic LNG launches open season 2026

Adriatic LNG, the company which operates the LNG regasification terminal located in the Northern Adriatic Sea, has launched the accreditation phase for Open Season 2026 aimed at operators of the natural gas market interested in acquiring medium to long-term regasification capacity.

With Open Season 2026, Adriatic LNG offers the market regasification capacity available in the period between January 2029 – December 2051.

Operators can apply by 14 September 2026 for accreditation to participate in the binding phase, which will run from 17 – 30 September 2026. In order to submit requests, operators must follow the instructions provided in the Notice of Initiation of the Annual Subscription Procedure and the Auction Application Rules, which have been made available on the Adriatic LNG website. The auction will be subject to the terms and conditions detailed in the Auction Application Rules, the Regasification Code, and the bidding documentation published on the company's website.

Adriatic LNG’s offer is structured in products, proposed either as individually offered unloading slots or as annual volumes with a minimum subscription threshold. This year a total of 37 unloading slots of 175 000 liq cm each are being made available to the market for the period 2029 – 2034. For the subsequent years, from 2035 – 2051, the available regasification capacity is offered as volumes for fixed-duration periods (17 or 10 consecutive years starting from 2035), with a minimum requirement for interested parties to request at least 2.6 billion m3/y over the offered period in the various sessions.

Further details on the available LNG regasification capacity and offering procedures are included in the 2026 Offered Capacity Catalogue.

With an authorised maximum regasification capacity of 10.4 billion m3/y, and a regasification operation reliability rate of 99.4% (update: May 2026), the Adriatic LNG terminal plays a strategic role for the security of the Italian and European energy system. Since the start of the terminal operations, it has received 1246 LNG carriers from 10 different countries, delivering more than 113.5 billion m3 of gas into the network.

In 2025, the Adriatic LNG terminal met approximately 14% of Italy’s national gas demand, ranking as the country’s third-largest entry point for gas imports, after pipeline supplies from Algeria and Azerbaijan.

In previous Open Season sessions, Adriatic LNG allocated all regasification capacity available until December 2028, 2.5 billion m3/y from January 2029 – December 2034, 1.4 billion m3/y from January 2035 – December 2042, as well as 0.5 billion m3/y from January 2043 – December 2045.