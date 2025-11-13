LNG Croatia increases capacity

LNG Croatia has announced that the LNG terminal’s commissioning and trial process has been completed, with the commissioning of the new regasification model. The new regasification module comprises one train with a maximum natural gas send out of 250 000 m3/h.

During the trial operation, all combinations of the new module’s operation with the old one were tested together with their failures and all safety settings of the entire regasification system. The total maximum capacity of the LNG terminal has been increased from 3.9 billion m3 of natural gas to 6.1 billion m3 of natural gas.

The next day of operation (8 November 2025), a daily record of natural gas send out into the transmission system of 9 million m3 of natural gas (96 GWh) was achieved, which is the most dispatched into the transmission system in one day since the LNG terminal began operating.