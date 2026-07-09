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  4. Ignitis secures additional long-term capacity at the Klaipeda LNG terminal

Ignitis secures additional long-term capacity at the Klaipeda LNG terminal

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LNG Industry,

AB Ignitis grupe has announced that, following the long-term capacity allocation procedure conducted by Klaipeda LNG terminal operator, AB KN Energies, its subsidiary UAB Ignitis, in accordance with the Regulations for Use of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, has additionally secured 2 TWh of annual regasification capacity on the secondary market for the period of 2033 – 2044.

On 10 June 2026, the group announced that it had reserved 4 TWh of annual regasification capacity for the period 2033 – 2044 through the long-term capacity allocation procedure organised by KN Energies. Long-term access to the terminal provides greater flexibility in planning gas supplies, enables the diversification of supply sources and strengthens energy resilience in Lithuania and the Baltic region.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/regasification/09072026/ignitis-secures-additional-long-term-capacity-at-the-klaipda-lng-terminal/

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LNG import news Natural gas news LNG news in Europe