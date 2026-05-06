Edison: QatarEnergy extends force majeure

Edison announces that it has received an update from QatarEnergy of ongoing force majeure affecting LNG supplies delivered to the Adriatic LNG terminal. The notice concerns an additional two LNG cargoes scheduled for delivery to Italy up to early July, on top of the 10 LNG cargoes already covered by the previous communications.

Edison confirms that it does not expect any impact on its end customers, thanks to the mitigation actions undertaken and the ongoing portfolio management activities already in place. The company reports that, to date, eight LNG cargoes have been already replaced, corresponding to approximately 1 billion m3 of gas.

Edison has a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion m3/y of gas to Italy. The contract, which started in 2009, has a total duration of 25 years. The last deliveries from Qatar date back to the end of March 2026. In 1Q26, Edison received a total of 1.6 billion m3 of LNG from Qatar.

Looking forward, Edison remains in constant contact with QatarEnergy. The impact of force majeure in terms of timing and quantities will depend on a number of factors and in particular the evolution of regional conflicts and its impact on operational and safety considerations, production capacity, and local shipping logistics. To this extent, based on the information currently received from the seller, Edison considers a reduction in future deliveries from QatarEnergy estimated at around one-third of the annual contracted volumes before taking into account any potential mitigation actions.