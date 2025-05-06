DET welcomes third LNG terminal

On 28 April 2025, the FSRU Excelsior reached its purpose-built island jetty in the Jade Stream near Wilhelmshaven. The 277-m-long FSRU, owned by the shipping company Excelerate Energy, will be operated by the federally-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET). In the coming weeks, the floating regasification vessel will be connected to the long-distance gas grid and prepared for commissioning under strict safety requirements.

Dr Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, commented: “The arrival of the Excelsior is another milestone towards the completion of the Wilhelmshaven02 terminal, as well as security of supply and stabilisation of gas prices in Germany and Europe. This winter, we saw how quickly German natural gas storage facili-ties are depleting. The discontinuation of pipeline-based gas deliveries via Ukraine at the turn of the year put our European neighbours under pressure. Past experience has shown us: As long as renewables do not yet fully cover our energy needs, a reliable natural gas supply remains crucial. In order to reliably fill the storage facilities for next winter and keep natural gas prices as low as possible for industry, commerce, and, last but not least, households, we need the capacity of LNG terminals to strengthen the resilience of our energy supply – especially in crisis situations. We would like to thank all partners involved for making another important step towards this joint success possible.”

Wilhelmshaven02 is DET's second terminal in Wilhelmshaven and, together with Brunsbüttel, DET's third terminal. The FSRU Excelsior has a storage capacity of 138 000 m3 of LNG. In 2025, the regasification ship will feed up to 1.9 billion m3 of natural gas into the German gas grid. This corresponds to the natural gas consumption for heating 1.5 million four-person households in apartment buildings. In each of the two subsequent years, the regasification and grid feed-in capacity of the Excelsior will then reach up to 4.6 billion m3, which is equivalent to the heating energy required by up to 3.7 million four-person households. The ship, built in 2005 by the shipping company Excelerate Energy, will be connected to the German natural gas grid via the second Wilhelmshaven connection pipeline (WAL II) of Open Grid Europe (OGE). The unique island jetty prepared on behalf of DET by Engie and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) was also the focus of the event. Founded in the seabed of the Jade Stream, the steel structure has no physi-cal connection to the dyke 1.5 km away, is connected to the onshore transfer station underwater via various pipelines and is unparalleled in Germany in terms of engineering technology.