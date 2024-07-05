Deutsche ReGas welcome regasification vessel to Mukran port

The regasification vessel, Neptune, has arrived at the energy terminal ‘Deutsche Ostsee’ in the industrial port of Mukran. Over the next few days, the second regasification vessel, Energos Power, will also be stationed outside the Neptune, completing the terminal.

The Deutsche Ostsee energy terminal will soon offer an annual regasification capacity of up to 13.5 billion m3 of natural gas and will be able to cover up to 15% of Germany's total natural gas demand. Thanks to its connection to the EUGAL/OPAL and NEL gas pipeline network, the privately financed Deutsche Ostsee energy terminal has the largest free transit capacity of all German LNG terminals and plays a central role in supplying eastern Germany, the industrial sites in southwest Germany, and the neighbouring Eastern European countries.

“With our terminal in Mukran and the good connection to the European gas pipeline network, we will soon be able to make an even greater contribution to security of supply,” said Ingo Wagner, Managing Partner of Deutsche ReGas.