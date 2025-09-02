Adriatic LNG launches open season 2025

Adriatic LNG, the company which operates the LNG regasification terminal located in the Northern Adriatic Sea, has launched the accreditation phase for Open Season 2025 aimed at operators of the natural gas market interested in acquiring medium to long-term regasification capacity.

With Open Season 2025, Adriatic LNG offers the market regasification capacity available in the period between January 2029 and December 2050.

Operators can apply by 12 September 2025 for accreditation to participate in the binding phase, which will run from 17 September – 3 October 2025. In order to submit requests, operators must follow the instructions provided in the Notice of Initiation of the Annual Subscription Procedure and the Auction Application Rules. The auction will be subject to the terms and conditions detailed in the Auction Application Rules, the Regasification Code, and the bidding documentation published on the company's website.

Adriatic LNG’s offer is structured in products, proposed either as individually offered unloading slots or as annual volumes with a minimum subscription threshold. This year, the products definition followed a market test aimed at making the commercial offer even more competitive. Specifically, a total of 38 unloading slots of 165 000 liq m3 each are being made available to the market for the period 2029 – 2034. For the subsequent years, from 2035 – 2050, the available regasification capacity is offered as volumes for fixed-duration periods (16, 10, or five consecutive years starting from 2035), with a minimum requirement for interested parties to request at least 1 billion m3/y over the offered period in the various sessions.

With an authorised maximum regasification capacity of 10.4 billion m3/y, and a regasification operation reliability rate of 99.7% (2024), the Adriatic LNG terminal plays a strategic role for the security of the Italian and European energy system. Since the start of the terminal operations, it has received 1180 LNG carriers from 10 different countries, delivering more than 106 billion m3 of gas into the network.

The strategic role of the Adriatic LNG terminal was confirmed in 2024, when it achieved operational records for the third consecutive year, sending out 8.7 billion m3 of natural gas into the grid (+2.5% compared to 2023) and meeting around 15% of national gas demand. This confirms Adriatic LNG as Italy’s third-largest gas import entry point, after the pipelines from Algeria and Azerbaijan.

“Open Season 2025 aims to seize the significant opportunities offered by the expected increase in global liquefaction capacity – a factor that, according to the International Energy Agency, is supposed to expand the global LNG market by around 26 billion m3 this year (+5% over 2024),” stated Alfredo Balena, Director of External Relations at Adriatic LNG. “With this initiative, we offer the opportunity to open new supply routes and increase LNG imports, a resource that is increasingly strategic for the Italian and European energy systems. LNG is essential not only for securing stable and reliable energy supplies, but also as a transitional energy enabling a balanced and progressive move toward a renewable-based energy future. In this context, Adriatic LNG reinforces its role as a leading infrastructure, delivering high reliability while offering innovative, high-value services to its customers.”