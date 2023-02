ADNOC and RWE announce successful delivery of LNG to Germany

ADNOC and RWE Aktiengesellschaft have announced the successful delivery of the first shipment of LNG from Abu Dhabi in the UAE to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Produced by ADNOC Gas at Das Island, Abu Dhabi, the shipment of 137 000 m3 of LNG is the commissioning cargo for the new floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel and the first ever LNG cargo to be shipped to Germany from the Middle East. This landmark cargo follows the inaugural ammonia shipment in October 2022, and furthers cooperation on energy security, decarbonisation, and lower-carbon fuels between the UAE and Germany.

To mark the successful arrival of the LNG cargo, a ceremonial event was held in Brunsbüttel on 15 February 2023, which was attended by Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany; Dr Alexander Lücke, Deputy Director General for Energy Security, German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action; His Excellency Joschka Knuth, State Secretary in the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of Energy Transition, Climate Protection, Environment and Nature; Ahmed Alebri, Acting CEO, ADNOC Gas; and Andree Stracke, CEO, RWE Supply & Trading.

Ahmed Alebri, Acting CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “The successful delivery of the Middle East’s first LNG cargo to Germany demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy supplies. The global demand for energy is increasing and as we build on the strong economic, energy security and climate action ties between our two nations, ADNOC Gas stands ready to provide further shipments of this key transition fuel to our partner, RWE and German industry.”

The cargo delivery marks an important milestone in developing Germany’s domestic LNG supply infrastructure, supporting the country’s energy security with natural gas. The cargo is sufficient to produce approximately 900 million kWh of electricity, enough to supply approximately 500 000 German homes for a year.

Andree Stracke, CEO, RWE Supply & Trading, added: “After the arrival of the floating terminal in mid-January, the first LNG delivery from the Middle East is the next important step. The development of the LNG supply infrastructure in Germany continues to make rapid progress. RWE is providing support wherever we are needed. I am pleased that we have ADNOC as a strong partner at our side and that we are working together to make Germany's energy supply as secure as possible.”

Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, commented: “Now, more than ever we need to push for a global energy transition, including the diversification of natural gas resources. In the short term, and for the time being, we need more LNG to arrive at German terminals like here in Brunsbüttel. Going forward, we must accelerate the switch from conventional natural gas to green hydrogen and derivates such as ammonia – which has the best chance of success at the European and international level. Internationally, the UAE is a very important partner for Germany, both for LNG cargoes and hydrogen projects.”

The UAE-Germany Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) Agreement was signed in September 2022 to accelerate projects of joint interest between the two countries in energy security, decarbonisation, and climate action. As part of the agreement, ADNOC entered into an LNG supply agreement with RWE, with further cargos reserved exclusively for German customers in 2023.

ADNOC also entered into a number of agreements with German customers, including Steag GmbH and Aurubis AG for demonstration cargos of low-carbon ammonia, a carrier fuel for hydrogen that can play a critical role in decarbonising hard-to-abate industry sectors.