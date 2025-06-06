Maritime Protection secures contract for inert gas system on LNG carrier series

Maritime Protection, a brand of Survitec, has been awarded a contract valued at €22.7 million to supply dry inert gas systems for 24 LNG carriers being constructed at a major shipyard in China as part of Qatar’s second LNG fleet expansion programme.

The contract represents the most significant single order in Maritime Protection’s history and includes the delivery of high-capacity dry inert gas generators, each rated at 21 000 Nm3/h. The systems will be delivered in phases from 2026 – 2030, aligning with vessel completion schedules.

The 24 vessels form part of an LNG carrier initiative aimed at meeting the increasing international demand for LNG amid ongoing shifts in global energy supply. The series is being built for a consortium of five different shipowners.

“This is a defining contract for Maritime Protection,” said Bernt Øhrn, Managing Director at Maritime Protection “It’s the largest single order in our history and reflects the growing demand for engineered safety systems in the LNG sector.”

The contract was awarded following a competitive, multi-party evaluation process and underscores Maritime Protection’s ability to deliver complex safety solutions for some of the most advanced vessels in commercial shipbuilding. It also reinforces the strategic value of the company’s integrated delivery model combining engineering, manufacturing, and service to support customers throughout the vessel lifecycle.

The contract was awarded following an extended negotiation period, during which system design maturity and long-term operational reliability were key factors in the decision-making process.

Knut Kaupang, Director of Sales, Maritime Protection, added: “Throughout the quotation process, it became clear that the shipowners were focused on securing a technically mature solution from a supplier with a long-standing track record in the LNG sector. The vessels involved are among the largest and most advanced of their type, and the equipment requirements reflect that scale.

“Our system design has been proven across a wide range of vessel types and operating conditions, which has helped build confidence among all stakeholders involved. When equipment is this integral to a ship’s infrastructure, owners need to have certainty in the design, the delivery capability, and the long-term support behind it.”

Inert gas systems are essential and complex safety systems onboard a tanker. Vessels carrying liquefied gas need an inerting solution to ensure it is safe to take on board cargo; primarily, it is used before and after dry docking. Maintaining an oxygen level of approximately 1% in the cargo tanks is essential to prevent explosions and fires.

Each system features a combustion chamber, chiller unit, cooler, and dryer. The design follows a horizontal layout, which eliminates the risk of hydrocarbons in the SW drain. Additionally, the systems are built to meet the approval standards of all major classification societies, including DNV, BV, ABS, and Lloyd’s Register, as required by the vessel operators.