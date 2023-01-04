First LNG cargo arrives at Germany’s LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

Uniper has brought Germany’s first full cargo of LNG to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, the US, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on 19 December 2022.

The Maria Energy is fully loaded with approximately 170 000 m3 of LNG (97 147 000 m3 of natural gas) – enough to supply approximately 50 000 German households with energy for 1 year.

Niek den Hollander, Uniper CCO, said: “The successful delivery of the first full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in Wilhelmshaven is a testament to the strong partnership between Uniper, Venture Global, and Tsakos Energy Navigation. The use of LNG as a reliable energy source is crucial for the Security of Supply for Germany and Europe. We are committed to contribute our part by bringing more LNG to the European market and especially Germany via the Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel Regas Terminals.”

“Venture Global is very proud to supply the first full cargo of LNG ever delivered to Germany, and we congratulate Uniper and the German government for their swift action to build the infrastructure needed to make this historic day possible,” stated Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “As strategic partners, we look forward to providing long-term security of energy supply to our allies through the continued delivery of clean and reliable US LNG.”

The LNG cargi delivered on board of the Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023.

The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on 17 December 2022. Via the FSRU Höegh Esperanza, approximately 5 billion m3/y of natural gas can be landed in Germany.