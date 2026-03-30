QatarEnergy extends force majeure until mid-June 2026

Edison has received a new notification of force majeure affecting LNG supplies scheduled for delivery at the Adriatic LNG terminal from QatarEnergy. Due to the ongoing hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, QatarEnergy has informed Edison that it will be unable to fulfil its contractual obligations for a total of 10 LNG cargoes from April until around mid-June 2026.

Edison reports that LNG deliveries scheduled for March 2026 are proceeding regularly. The final cargo is expected to be delivered on 30 March 2026. From the beginning of 2026 until the interruption due to force majeure expected in April, approximately 1.6 billion m3 of natural gas had been delivered.

The group confirms that it does not expect any impact on its end customers, thanks to the mitigation actions undertaken and the portfolio management activities currently in place.

Edison continues to closely monitor the situation and will promptly provide updates should any further relevant information become available.

Edison has a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion m3/y of gas to Italy. The contract, which began in 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.