Avenir LNG announces launch of its new LNG bunkering vessel

Avenir LNG Ltd has announced the launch of the Avenir Allegiance – the world’s largest dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel from CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. (CIMC SOE).

Avenir Allegiance was launched on 27 January 2021 at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co. Ltd. Due for delivery from CIMC SOE in 3Q21, it will be the first 20 000 m3 vessel to join the Avenir LNG fleet and the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel.

Allegiance will be Cayman Island flagged and the fourth of six new-builds delivered to Avenir LNG. Avenir’s first new-build delivery (the Avenir Advantage) took place in October 2020 and will be followed by the Avenir Accolade, Aspiration, Allegiance, Ascension, and Achievement this year.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are delighted to see the latest, and largest, vessel in the Avenir LNG fleet being successfully launched by our partners CIMC SOE. We look forward to taking delivery of the Avenir Allegiance later this year.

“As the largest LNG bunkering vessel in the world, the Avenir Allegiance is a clear demonstration of our commitment to developing new LNG supply chains globally. She will play a critical role in helping the shipping industry to transition to LNG as a more environmentally sustainable fuel. The Allegiance will operate as both an LNG bunkering vessel and an LNG supply vessel. This highly flexible vessel underscores our strategy of simultaneously unlocking multiple new LNG markets with multi-functional assets. We can deliver LNG to a broad range of customers from a single vessel, improving efficiency in the LNG supply chain and ultimately reducing costs to our end-customers.”