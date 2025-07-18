‘K’ Line receives LNG-fuelled car carrier

A car carrier with a capacity of 6900 vehicles has been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE). The vessel is mainly fuelled by LNG and had been constructed by SHIN KURUSHIMA TOYOHASHI SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD.

A naming ceremony was held on the day of the delivery, and the vessel was named TETHYS HIGHWAY after a sea goddess from the Greek mythology by Tsuguo Fukumura, Senior Executive Officer of Motors Limited.

Using LNG as fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides, which cause air pollution, by almost 100% in comparison with conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.