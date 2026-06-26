ORLEN and Naftogaz expand co-operation

ORLEN and Naftogaz have signed two memoranda laying out a framework for their further collaboration in areas critical to Ukraine’s energy security and long-term energy transition. Under the MoUs, the parties will co-operate in LNG trading, use of regasification and transmission infrastructure across the Baltic Sea and CEE regions, as well as the exchange of expertise in sustainability, decarbonisation, sustainable transition financing, and ESG governance.

“Today, energy security extends beyond the physical delivery of a raw fuel. It stands for the ability to respond at short notice, diversify supply sources, ensure flexible logistics, and rely on infrastructure that remains resilient even in wartime conditions. Our co-operation with Naftogaz reflects precisely this approach to the future of Ukraine and the wider region. We intend to leverage our expertise in LNG, trading, infrastructure access and energy transition to support not only Ukraine’s immediate gas supply needs, but also the development of a more advanced, diversified and resilient energy system for the country. Recovery should not be merely about rebuilding what has been destroyed. It should be an opportunity to create solutions set to strengthen the security of Ukraine and the CEE region for decades to come,” said Ireneusz Fafara, CEO and President of the Management Board of ORLEN.

“Amid the ongoing war, reliable, flexible, and diversified gas supplies remain essential for Ukraine’s energy security. This memorandum builds on our co-operation with ORLEN and creates a framework for further practical steps to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system,” added Sergii Koretskyi, Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz.

The first memorandum, which provides for co-operation in the LNG segment, is intended to lay the groundwork for discussions and analyses aimed at expanding LNG trade between ORLEN and Naftogaz. In particular, it covers the potential joint or coordinated use of regasification and transmission infrastructure across the Baltic Sea region and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the identification of commercial and logistical opportunities that could facilitate LNG deliveries to Ukraine, increase supply flexibility and bolster the energy security of both Ukraine and the wider region.

The second memorandum establishes a framework for exchanging expertise in sustainability strategies, access to green and sustainable finance, investor relations, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions – including those of methane – energy efficiency improvements, and reporting aligned with European standards. The parties have also expressed an intention to arrange working meetings, expert consultations and study visits to support knowledge transfer, capability building and the exchange of best practices between the teams of both companies.

The agreements confirm the willingness of both parties to deepen co-operation aimed at diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supplies to Ukraine, increasing supply flexibility and strengthening the resilience of regional energy markets. The parties intend to explore opportunities for efficient use of the available regasification capacity, transmission infrastructure and logistics solutions that could facilitate Ukraine’s access to the global LNG market.

The memoranda were signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, dedicated to supporting the country’s reconstruction and mobilising public and private partners to strengthen its long-term resilience. In this context, co-operation between ORLEN and Naftogaz reflects a broader recognition that rebuilding Ukraine should not be limited to restoring its pre-war energy system, but should instead focus on developing a modern, more resilient, well-diversified and low-carbon energy architecture. As Ukraine’s western energy gateway, and with ORLEN serving as a regional integrator of supplies, infrastructure, logistics and expertise, Poland can play a pivotal role in the transition from short-term emergency supply arrangements to more durable, predictable, and secure models of energy co-operation.