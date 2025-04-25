Naftogaz buys 100 million m3 of LNG from ORLEN

Naftogaz Group and ORLEN have signed an agreement for the supply of a further 100 million m3 of LNG. This marks the third contract under the companies’ long-term co-operation framework signed in March 2025, bringing the total contracted volume to 300 million m3.

This third agreement was announced during the annual ORLEN GAS Meeting, a major industry event focused on the future of the gas market and regional energy security.

“This supply further strengthens the energy partnership between our companies and supports the delivery of a reliable resource to Ukrainian consumers. As we prepare for the next heating season, such contracts remain a key element of our strategy to diversify supply and bolster the country’s energy resilience,” said Roman Chumak, Acting Chairman of the Board at Naftogaz of Ukraine.

ORLEN will import LNG from the US, regasify it at the Swinoujscie terminal in Poland, and transport it through the Polish transmission system to the Ukrainian border.

“The latest agreement with Naftogaz highlights ORLEN’s growing importance as a natural gas supplier in the region. Our partnership contributes significantly to strengthening Ukraine’s energy security through ORLEN's diversified gas supply portfolio and the efficient utilisation of Polish transmission infrastructure. We remain committed to further supporting Ukraine by ensuring access to stable and diversified gas sources,” added Robert Soszynski, Vice President of the ORLEN Management Board, Operations.