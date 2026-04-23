Burckhardt Compression to supply compressor solutions in Thailand and Taiwan
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology and systems, has secured several orders to supply compressor solutions for LNG terminal projects in Thailand and Taiwan. Across the two terminals, the orders comprise a total of eight Laby® compressor units for boil-off gas (BOG) services and one for minimum send-of service, supporting safe, efficient, and low-emission LNG handling in the region.
LNG terminals receive, store, and regasify LNG and must operate with increasing flexibility as demand and supply fluctuate. Compressors play a vital role in LNG terminal processes by handling BOG generated during storage at cryogenic conditions.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/23042026/burckhardt-compression-to-supply-compressor-solutions-in-thailand-and-taiwan/
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