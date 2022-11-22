QatarEnergy and Sinopec sign LNG supply agreement to China

QatarEnergy entered into a 27-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the supply of 4 million tpy of LNG to the People's Republic of China.

Under the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes will be supplied from QatarEnergy’s North Filed East (NFE) LNG expansion project and will be delivered to Sinopec’s receiving terminals in China.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Dr MA Yongsheng, the Chairman of Sinopec, signed the agreement during a hybrid virtual/physical ceremony. Joining Al-Kaabi at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha were senior executives from both companies, while Dr MA and other high level Sinopec executives participated virtually from Beijing.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, Al-Kaabi said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which will further solidify the excellent bilateral relations between the People’s Republic of China and the State of Qatar and help meet China's growing energy needs. In addition, it opens a new and exciting chapter in our relationship with Sinopec, one that is very special and spans a number of different areas, and which we are excited about further growing and expanding into the 2050s.”

Al-Kaabi added: “This is the first long-term SPA from the NFE project to be announced, and marks the longest gas supply agreement in the history of the LNG industry.”

Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by expressing his thanks and appreciation to the working teams from Sinopec, QatarEnergy, and Qatargas, for their dedication and sincere efforts to conclude the SPA, and gratitude to the leadership of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his unwavering support to Qatar’s energy sector.

On his part, Dr MA Yongsheng, the Chairman of Sinopec, commented: “The signing of the long-term LNG SPA with QatarEnergy is a milestone and an important part of the integrated cooperation between the two sides on the NFE project. Qatar is the world’s largest LNG supplier, and China is the world’s largest LNG importer. The two countries share inherent complementarities and a good foundation for energy cooperation. The friendly and close ties between the two countries have created a good environment for us to constantly deepen cooperation. Sinopec attaches great importance to the cooperation with QatarEnergy, who we regard as a strategic, long-term and all-round partner, and we are expecting more cooperation fruits to come. Sinopec has been always committed to the development of green and clean energy. Our integrated cooperation with QatarEnergy on the NFE project could not only meet the needs of the Chinese market, but also reflect Sinopec's commitment to a low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development path.”

The agreement is the second LNG SPA between QatarEnergy and Sinopec, following the 10-year SPA signed in March 2021 for the supply of 2 milllion tpy to China.

The SPA is also the first long term LNG offtake agreement from the NFE Expansion project, and comes on the heels of QatarEnergy’s conclusion of the formation of eight international partnership agreements for the NFE and North Field South (NFS) projects, which are expected to come online in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

QatarEnergy has also concluded construction contracts and long-term time charter agreements for 60 LNG carriers as part of its historic LNG shipbuilding programme in support of both the NFE and NFS expansion projects, with the number expected to grow to almost 100 in the future.