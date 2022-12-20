Uniper to build LNG import terminal in Wilhelmshaven

To ensure security of supply in Germany during the cold season, Uniper is working to build a swimming non-permanent LNG import terminal in Wilhelmshaven. This terminal will supply new gas in the form of LNG as early as this winter (2022). Two additional projects related to decarbonisation are also being implemented in parallel under the name ‘Green Wilhelmshaven’.

The first is an ammonia import terminal, which will deliver large quantities of green hydrogen to Germany via Wilhelmshaven in the form of ammonia from sunny regions around the globe. This project is planned for the second half of the decade. The second project is an electrolyser with a capacity of up to 1000 MW, which will produce hydrogen from offshore wind energy.

The LNG terminal was planned a few years ago, but it could not be implemented as a commercial project at that time and Uniper continued to focus on other green projects. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine made it necessary to further diversify sources of imports and required a rapid response from the German government, resulting in plans being restarted and intensive work being carried out. This means that the project will be completed in less than a year, despite original plans estimating five years. This was made possible by the LNG Acceleration Act, which came into force on 1 June 2022, but also because the import terminal does not need to be built from scratch and an existing ship will be used as an FSRU in Wilhelmshaven. The vessel has travelled across the world's oceans for the last four years and has now undergone early maintenance and necessary modifications in Brest.

The FSRU will be based at Wilhelmshaven, where it will be based for the next 10 years and become operational around the turn of the year.

“In the near future, up to 8% of Germany’s gas demand before the war can be met by the terminal in up to 70 LNG tankers a year. Each vessel can transport 170 000 m3 of liquefied gas and thereby supply 50 000 – 90 000 German households,” said Holger Kreetz, COO Asset Management at Uniper.