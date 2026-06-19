Venture Global and EnBW announce new LNG purchase agreements
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global, Inc. and EnBW have announced the execution of new, binding agreements for the purchase of approximately 0.82 million tpy of US LNG from Venture Global for approximately five years commencing in 2026, to be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio. The new agreements add to the existing long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) between Venture Global and EnBW for 2 million tpy for 20 years.
“As one of Germany’s top LNG suppliers, Venture Global is proud to strengthen our partnership with EnBW and support the region’s energy security with a reliable supply of LNG,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “The new mid-term agreements build on our strong, long-standing relationship with EnBW and reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs. Our dynamic marketing platform uniquely positions us to provide supply solutions across the short, medium, and long term.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/19062026/venture-global-and-enbw-announce-new-lng-purchase-agreements/