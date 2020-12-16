Exemption decision for German LNG Terminal GmbH

German LNG Terminal GmbH has received a decision from the German regulatory authority, Bundesnetzagentur, granting it an exemption from network access and tariff regulation. This decision is subject to review by the European Commission.

According to the request it applies to the annual throughput capacity of 8 billion m3 of gas on a long-term basis from the date of the terminal’s commercial launch.

Rolf Brouwer, Managing Director of German LNG Terminal GmbH states: “In principle, the decision offers our customers a stable regulatory regime. It represents another important step forward and therefore also another crucial element on the way to obtaining the final investment decision. Nevertheless, the decision document is very extensive and we will now examine it in detail.”

German LNG Terminal submitted the application for exemption from tariff regulation under section 28a of the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG) back in July 2018. Such an exemption is possible for LNG facilities inter alia if the investment improves competition in gas supply and security of supply. German LNG Terminal received the draft exemption decision in October 2020. The Joint Venture is planning to build and operate an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel.