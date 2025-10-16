Latvenergo secures deal with Inko terminal

AS Latvenergo has concluded agreements for several natural gas supply transactions using the Inko Port LNG terminal in 4Q25. The agreements significantly increase the security of supply for Latvenergo and Latvia, with Finnish infrastructure capabilities complementing the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania used by Latvenergo so far.

At the end of this year, approximately 2 TWh of LNG will be delivered to the Inko terminal. Latvenergo, as the owner of this resource, will both deliver and store it in the Incukalns underground gas storage facility (IPGK), and sell it to customers in Finland. The use of the Inko terminal is a practical and symbolic step, because by diversifying LNG supplies, merchants demonstrate both the rational functioning of the common Baltic and Finnish energy infrastructure and an additional opportunity to deliver the resource essential for energy through the ports of friendly neighbouring countries.

International co-operation is possible due to the regasification capabilities of both the Inko and Klaipeda terminals, as well as the Incukalns underground gas storage facility, which is used by a large number of Baltic and Finnish merchants for their business. This opens up opportunities to rationally load the existing infrastructure, choose the most commercially advantageous solution at the appropriate time, which ensures a more competitive and reliable service for natural gas customers and energy companies.