DESFA to operate KIPIC LNG terminal in Kuwait

DESFA has been awarded the operation and maintenance services of LNG Import (LNGI), the new LNG terminal of the Kuwaiti state company, KIPIC.

The contract has a duration of minimum five years and it was awarded to DESFA after the completion of the second and last phase of the relevant tender, that of technical evaluations and discussions on the contract.

The high specialisation and know-how of DESFA and of shareholders Snam and Enagás, who will jointly perform the services, had a decisive contribution to the undertaking of the project. The experience gained by DESFA from managing the Greek transmission system and the LNG terminal in Revithoussa, also had a catalytic contribution to the undertaking of the project.

The LNGI Terminal is one of the largest LNG storage and regasification stations in the world, with eight liquefied gas storage tanks (225 000 m3 capacity each). According to KIPIC, the purpose of the project is to serve the industrial consumers of natural gas, but also to meet the growing needs of the country for a cleaner fuel for the production of electric power.

Nicola Battilana, CEO, DESFA, said: “The undertaking of the project for the provision of operation and maintenance services of the KIPIC LNG terminal by DESFA is an embodiment of the strategic decision of the company to participate in more international projects. With this development, DESFA acquires a presence in the Arab environment and, in fact, in one of the most impressive projects in the region, which will bring significant financial benefits, as well as top technical experience to the organisation. Thus, the project comes to contribute decisively to the consolidation of DESFA as a highly competitive force at an international level, not only in the field of transport, but also in the management of natural gas infrastructure.”

This project adds to DESFA’s activities, making Greece an increasingly competitive energy force in the region of Southeast Europe. The company’s existing activities include its participation in the FSRU of Alexandroupolis, an investment that is turning Greece into a natural gas hub for the Balkans.