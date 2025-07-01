‘K’ LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for car carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has announced its first use of bio-LNG fuel supplied by Shell Western LNG B.V. to the car carrier OCEANUS HIGHWAY.

The vessel received 500 t of bio-LNG from Shell at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on 16 June 2025.

The bio-LNG fuel, derived from renewable organic waste and residue, is ISCC-EU certified to have a carbon intensity of less than zero on a lifecycle basis, from fuel production to consumption.

Bio-LNG is a drop-in solution that is fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure, making it an effective means of decarbonisation for the shipping industry.

Dexter Belmar, Vice President of Shell Downstream LNG, said: “Bio-LNG is a scalable solution we can use today. It is great for Shell to collaborate with key shipping players like ‘K’ LINE that are taking the lead in the adoption of bio-LNG. Together, we’re helping to build industry-wide momentum in the transition to renewable fuels. Bio-LNG’s increasing availability and commercial viability gives our customers confidence that their dual-fuel LNG fleets are ready to further reduce emissions.”

Hiroto Arai, the General Manager of the ‘K’ LINE Environmental/Technical Strategy Group, added: “Our goal is to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transport is one of our top priorities. Our beginning to use bio-LNG fuel is a significant step towards our net-zero GHG emissions goal. Additionally, we feel that our partnership with Shell, a leading global energy company, puts us in a position where we will be able to substantially impact the shipping industry’s transition to renewable fuels. We will continue to work diligently on the introduction of renewable fuels to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.”