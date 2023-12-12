Vopak 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal

Vopak and Gasunie have announced that Vopak has become a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergy Terminal B.V. This successfully completes the principle agreement that was announced in April 2023.

EemsEnergyTerminal is an LNG import terminal located in the Eemshaven in the Netherlands. Gasunie developed this floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven area to increase the security of gas supply and to reduce the dependency on Russian gas. The LNG terminal has been operational since 15 September 2022. It allows for an additional import of 8 billion m3/y, approximately 25% of the annual gas demand in the Netherlands. The partners are working to increase the capacity further towards 10 billon m3/y. This agreement highlights the commitment of Gasunie and Vopak to jointly develop and operate open access LNG infrastructure and contribute to the energy security of Europe. The partners are planning the further development of the Eemshaven site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.

Hans Coenen, Member Executive Board at Gasunie, said: “I am pleased with Vopak entering as co-shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal. Vopak is our long-term partner in enabling LNG import and terminalling. By pooling our knowledge and experience we offer a unique and reliable LNG import solution and we will be even better positioned and committed to the future developments.”

Dick Richelle, CEO at Vopak, added: “We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Gasunie. This fits very well with Vopak’s strategy to grow in LNG infrastructure and accelerate towards new energies. We are proud to develop and operate reliable and open access infrastructure as this plays an important role both in the security of energy, as well as in the energy transition.”

Vopak and Gasunie are both the founders and joint owners of the LNG Gate terminal in Rotterdam which has been operational since 2011. Both Gate terminal and EemsEnergyTerminal play a crucial role in the supply and availability of gas in the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries. Once all envisaged projects have been completed, the combined total regasification capacity of both terminals will be 28 billion m3/y.