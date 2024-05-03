FSRU Hoegh Galleon to support energy security in Egypt

Höegh LNG has signed an agreement with Australian Industrial Energy Pty Ltd (AIE) and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to deploy the FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt.

“As the industry leader in the rapid deployment of FSRUs, we are pleased to provide this solution for EGAS together with AIE and continue developing our strong partnership,” said Erik Nyheim, President and CEO of Höegh LNG.

The Hoegh Galleon will be located in Ain Sokhna, Egypt for a likely period of 19 – 20 months, after which it is expected to be deployed to AIE’s LNG terminal currently under construction at Port Kembla, Australia.