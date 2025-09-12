Argent LNG and EPIAS sign strategic co-operation agreement for LNG collaboration
Argent LNG, a US-based LNG export company, and Enerji Piyasalari Isletme A.S. (EPIAS), Türkiye’s gas and electricity exchange, have signed a strategic co-operation agreement to strengthen US LNG supply, storage, and regional market integration across Southeast and Central Europe.
The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that will leverage Argent LNG’s US export capacity and EPIAS’s role as Türkiye’s central energy trading platform. Together, the parties aim to facilitate competitive, transparent, and secure access to US LNG for countries seeking to diversify supply and enhance energy security.
